Michael Martin says farewell to the airwaves

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A long-time member of the FOX 17 newsroom is saying farewell after more than a decade of working to bring West Michigan the news that impacts all of us.

Michael Martin wraps up more than 11 years at FOX 17 on Wednesday, March 19.

Over the years Michael led the coverage of changes to the state's automobile insurance landscape, with many care providers put out of business through reforms to no-fault insurance.

Family Worries Son Will Die with New No Fault Auto Law Changes

He also spearheaded coverage of the plot to kidnap and assassinate Governor Gretchen Whitmer from the arrests to the trials.

4 p.m. live hit; reaction to verdict in governor kidnapping plot

Michael also had some more zany stories, including getting a little too excited at the Ottawa County Fair.

Come back, Michael!

He is responsible for the story to get the most views online, a cat that saved a man's life after a fall by getting a cell phone to him.

Cat saves man's life after fall

Before jumping in front of the camera as a reporter and anchor, Michael worked as a photojournalist and assignment editor. His wit, humor, and ability to find details on legal cases will be missed in the newsroom.

All of us at FOX 17 wish him the best in the years ahead.

