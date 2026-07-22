WYOMING, Mich. — University of Michigan Health-West's Metro Way 5K, presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union, is back Wednesday, with a new festival component added to this year's event: West Fest.

Metro Way 5K and West Fest to raise money for UM Health-West nurses, K9 security program

The race takes place on the UM Health-West campus. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. The youth races begin at 6 p.m., followed by the 5K at 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the 5K will support UM Health-West's nurses.

Managing Director of Regional Network Development, Michelle Geller, said the event embraces the mission of UM Health-West.

"It all goes back to advancing our mission at University of Michigan Health-West," Geller said. "To advance healthcare to change lives."

"The fact that we're able to have this race on our campus to support our nurses this year is truly something special," Geller added.

New this year, the festival component will feature food trucks, live music, and games before and after the race.

Metro Way 5K and West Fest to raise money for UM Health-West nurses, K9 security program

A dunk tank will also be part of the festivities, with proceeds from it going toward UM Health-West's K9 security program, which provides support and security to patients, patient families, caregivers, and team members.

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