Member of the Wolverine Watchmen faces felony weapons charges

LANSING, Mich. — Maxwell Wyckoff of the Wolverine Watchmen was arraigned on two felony charges today according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Wyckoff, 22, is charged with converting a semiautomatic weapon to an automatic weapon and possession of a muffler/silencer device.

A modified firearm and silencer device were found at Wyckoff’s residence, leading to his arrest the Attorney General’s Office reports.

“Modifying a firearm to increase the stealth capability and lethality of the weapon is a crime,” said Nessel. “My office will not hesitate to pursue and prosecute any individual who would go to such lengths.”

RELATED: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE WOLVERINE WATCHMEN MILITIA

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 1 and a preliminary exam is set for April 8 before Judge Lisa Asadoorian according to Attorney General’s Office.