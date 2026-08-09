NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Three tubers reported missing on the Muskegon River were found alive Friday afternoon following a 72-hour search involving several emergency agencies and miles of water, and a Michigan State Police trooper who helped locate them is now sharing what that moment was like.

WATCH: “Melted in our arms”: Three missing Muskegon River tubers found alive after 72-hour search

“Melted in our arms”: Three missing Muskegon River tubers found alive after 72-hour search

Jazmin Houck, Sarah Vida, and 9-year-old Kayden Kovalcik were located about three-quarters of a mile northeast of the Mill Iron Boat Launch in Muskegon County, a little over 6 miles from where they set off at the Maple Island Boat Launch in Newaygo County on Tuesday afternoon.

Michigan State Police Marine Service Team Trooper Zach Murphy said his team began searching on foot Friday after discovering inner tubes on the riverbank. They then spotted what appeared to be a child's footprint just inside the woods and began calling out.

"The first couple call outs did not lead to anything, but eventually we heard what we thought was a child calling out to us in the distance," Murphy said.

About 35 minutes later, crews saw hands waving in the thick brush.

"They came walking up to us and melted in our arms," Murphy said. "All we could do is reassure them that it was over and they were safe."

Murphy said the tubers' reaction matched that of the search team.

"Their reaction was pretty on par with ours. There was definitely a lot of joy and I could sense the relief in them as well," Murphy said.

All three were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover. Murphy reflected on the significance of the outcome.

"In my line of work particularly as a diver, my team and I do not often find this as the outcome where we find people alive. So it was certainly joyful then, and now to be a part of something that had a positive outcome overall," Murphy said.

Murphy urged anyone heading out on the water to always have a plan.

"Always have somebody on the other end knowing where you're going, how long you expect to be gone for, who you're taking with you," Murphy said.

Preparation can be the difference, Murphy says, between a rescue and a tragedy.

“Have a full phone battery, go out with plenty of water, plenty of snacks to get you through a day in case something bad does happen and you have to hunker down for a few hours waiting for help.”

WXMI.

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