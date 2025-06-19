Mel Trotter Ministries launches 'Code Red' relief effort for homeless during heatwave

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With a heatwave expected to bring temperatures over 90 degrees this weekend, Mel Trotter Ministries is taking action to support the city's homeless population.

The organization has declared a "code red," aiming to provide essential resources and relief from the heat.

The ministry is opening its doors to create a cooling center and outreach initiative designed to aid those in need.

The chapel at their facility, which can accommodate up to 500 people, will be available as a refuge. Dedicated vans will assist in transporting individuals to the center, while trucks will distribute water, sandwiches, and wet cloths to help keep people cool.

"In the summertime, it gets hot and humid, and people aren't prepared for that, especially who maybe have challenges or some issues, and they need help. They need a place where they can go, they can be cool. And, yeah, they can get a meal," said Chris Palusky, CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries.

The center is preparing to assist up to 400 people during the heatwave, offering respite from the sweltering temperatures.

