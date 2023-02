(WXMI) — Meijer announced Thursday SNAP customers will receive 10% discounts on produce through the end of March.

The Midwestern grocery retailer says the offer is the latest effort to lower barriers in acquiring healthy food.

We’re told the discount applies only to in-store purchases at Meijer locations in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

Visit the retailer's website for more information.

