Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Gives tees off

BELMONT, Mich. — Ever since the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give started 10 years ago, it’s been considered one of the best stops on tour. Organizers want to make sure 2024 is no different.

“I love Grand Rapids, so many great memories here. It’s actually one of my favorite places to come and compete,“ said former champion Nelly Korda.

“People here are great; it's already a really nice atmosphere around the event. This is always one of my favorite stops on tour,” said last year’s champion, Leona Maguire.

Two former Meijer LPGA Classic champions agree that this tournament is one of the best.

“The players love it here,” said Meijer LPGA Classic Executive Director Cathy Cooper.

She says the big reason is that galleries and grandstands are always busting at the seams with fans.

“They will tell you this tournament draws one of the biggest crowds on the entire LPGA Tour. And you know what that says about West Michigan is big,” said Cooper.

Besides being able to see world-class athletes compete, this event is family friendly with a giant play area for kids and an air-conditioned space for moms with babies.

Another big draw is the affordable concessions; nothing costs more than $4 to eat.

“Feed your family very inexpensively and enjoy a day,” said Cooper.

Close to 70,000 people are expected to attend the tournament over the four days of competition, which is good news because every ticket sold supports Simply Give, the Meijer hunger relief program.

Cara Lutz, from Meijer Simply Give, says it “helps feeds families across the Midwest through helping food pantries keep their shelves stocked. So, we partner with hundreds of food pantries across the Midwest.”

Organizers say this year they expect to raise $2 million for the charity, making this one of the best stops on tour for more reasons than golf. Cooper says, “I think that combination of great players, a family event and feeding families is what makes it great.”

The tournament runs through Sunday with gates opening at 7 a.m. each day. Tickets are still available.

