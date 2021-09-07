Meijer launches new online cake ordering system ahead of busy birthday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced on Tuesday a new online custom cake ordering system ahead of the busiest birthday season of the year.

Nine of the 10 most popular birthdays fall between Sept. 9-20, according to research shared by Meijer.

“With school just getting started and so many birthdays taking place in September, parents need all the help they can get, which is why we’re pleased to offer this online solution,” Meijer cakes buyer Rochelle Bird said. “The new online ordering system allows busy parents to order a cake from the comfort of their homes with just a few days’ notice and then pick it up during their pre-party shopping trip.”

Being able to browse cake designs and place a custom cake order online eliminates the need for an extra trip to the store during the busy lead-up to a birthday celebration.

The online ordering system isn’t just for birthdays, however.

Cake designs are available for sporting events to baby showers and graduations, as well as in a variety of formats including tiered cakes, cupcake pull-apart cakes and variety platters.