Meijer announces 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer has announced the return of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give for 2022. The tournament will take place June 16-19 at the Blythefield Country Club.

This year’s tournament will include a new ticket, which offers access to a hospitality experience called J Brewer’s. It will be a more than 20,000-square-foot pavilion that offers elevated food and beverage pairings, curated and prepared by local and minority-owned restaurants. Tickets for access to the J Brewer’s pavilion will cost $75 apiece. The tickets will be day specific and are available Friday through Sunday.

Tickets for general admission will cost $10 apiece. They will be valid any one day between Thursday-Sunday. Weekly tickets will cost $25 and are valid all week. Kids who are age 17 and under will be able to receive free admission with a ticketed adult. These tickets include general grounds access to the tournament, bleacher seating for public viewing, and various Grand Taste viewing and concessions located throughout the course. The Discovery Land and Family Village will also be available during the tournament.

“While we’re excited to bring the tournament back at the large scale that our community remembers from previous years, we’ve refreshed it with new elements that will further set our LPGA experience apart,” said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. “With the introduction of our new premium hospitality experience, J Brewer’s, and the expansion of our Grand Taste viewing areas and concessions, this year’s event will offer more than ever before, all in support of the same great cause – feeding our neighbors in need."

Tickets to the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give are available for purchase online.

