Meals on Wheels Western Michigan loses volunteers as gas prices climb

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Gas prices are inching closer to $5 a gallon in West Michigan. As drivers remain concerned about how much they're paying at the pump, FOX17 learned some local Meals on Wheels volunteers are keeping their cars parked as prices shoot up.

At this moment, only a few of the routes are going to get a tad longer.

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan says a lot of their volunteers who pay for their gas wonder how much they can take when it comes to filling up.

Still, they say many are committed to making sure no one they serve goes without a meal.

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan has a fleet of 13 vehicles, along with volunteers who use their personal cars to make deliveries.

"It really is kind of on everybody's minds as they see those prices tick up," said Delivery and Distribution Manager Dave Woudstra.

Woudstra has been with the nonprofit for more than a decade. He says these gas prices are what many of his more than 80 volunteers are talking about right now.

"I mean, the delivery drivers are the heart and soul of the program that we have," Woudstra told FOX17.

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan has food ready to go, with meals going out to more than 6,000 seniors in both Kent and Allegan Counties.

"You take the wheels out of the equation, the meals don't make it to the client store, and the clients rely on this community service. And without it, it would be a very detrimental effect on the community," Woudstra said.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are not reimbursed for gas and the organization has lost a handful of volunteers already.

Director of Community Engagement and Marketing Melissa Soberanes says they're staying devoted to making sure no one goes hungry.

"We have definitely seen an increase in the need, which makes obviously high gas prices even more detrimental, right, because we want to keep serving seniors," Soberanes added.

At this moment, there's no relief in sight. Patrick DeHann with Gas Buddy says, six months ago, he never thought we would be hitting five dollars a gallon.

"I don't foresee $6 a gallon yet, but there's no guarantees. If the stars align, if we get a refinery, you know, that catches fire this summer, if we get a hurricane at the same time," DeHann said.

Soberanes and Woudstra say they're incredibly proud of their volunteers as these gas prices continue to hit record highs.

"Even when we do have this challenge, I just hope it doesn't go too high because I don't want to test that," Woudstra said.

Now more than ever, they're relying on donors to help cover the rise in gas prices and food costs.

