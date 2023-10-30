Meals on Wheels and Health Alliance Plan volunteers help West MI seniors stock up with food before winter

This weekend, Meals on Wheels Western Michigan teamed up with the Health Alliance Plan (HAP) to help seniors in West Michigan stock up with food as the temperatures get colder.

Over the weekend, volunteers went door-to-door delivering emergency meals that can last on the shelf for awhile. Some of the food delivered included apple sauce, peanut butter, and canned tuna.

The deliveries were done this weekend, just in case the Michigan weather prevents regularly scheduled deliveries during the winter.

“We know that one in 14 seniors in the United States faces hunger every single day,” said Claire Horlings, strategic representative at HAP. “So, as we look to serving community, seniors in our community, we want them to know that we care for them. And we’re concerned about their well being.”

Each year, Meals on Wheels Western Michigan provides food and nutrition services to more than 6,000 seniors. Meals on Wheels says that the difference the volunteers made this weekend is huge.

“They’re just here because they want to help, they want to support seniors in our community,” said Meals on Wheels Western Michigan Volunteer Manager Kayla Herold. “Because we do know that there’s loneliness and isolation is a huge epidemic. So just seeing these people who want to give their time coming in on a Saturday, you know, just bringing their family, bringing their friends, being in this amazing positive atmosphere. It’s just really incredible.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for Meals on Wheels Western Michigan can sign up on the organization’s website.

