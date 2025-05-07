Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MDOT: vehicle fire slows traffic on EB I-196 in Holland Township

Screenshot 2025-05-07 174859.png
FOX 17
Screenshot 2025-05-07 174859.png
Posted

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A vehicle fire has slowed traffic on eastbound I-196 in Holland Township, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

According to a tweet from the agency, the incident is blocking the highway's right lane near the Adams Street exit.

Video shared with FOX 17 shows a tanker pulled over onto the shoulder, with black smoke billowing out.

Vehicle fire slows traffic on EB I-196

You can track the status of the traffic slowdown using MDOT's MiDrive Map.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise