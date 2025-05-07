MDOT: vehicle fire slows traffic on EB I-196 in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A vehicle fire has slowed traffic on eastbound I-196 in Holland Township, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

EB I-196 at Adams St (Exit #52)

Right Lane Blocked

Due to a Vehicle Fire

Ottawa County



According to a tweet from the agency, the incident is blocking the highway's right lane near the Adams Street exit.

Video shared with FOX 17 shows a tanker pulled over onto the shoulder, with black smoke billowing out.

You can track the status of the traffic slowdown using MDOT's MiDrive Map.

