MDOT: I-96 construction in Kent and Ionia to begin next week

GRAND RAPIDS/SARANAC, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin making concrete pavement repairs on I-96 between 28th Street and Thornapple River Drive starting Friday, April 23, according to MDOT.

They say work will begin between Montcalm Avenue and Bliss Road concurrently with the aforementioned repairs.

We’re told lanes will be closed between 28th Street and Thornapple River Drive on weekends from 6 a.m. on Saturdays until 6 a.m. on Mondays. I-96 between Montcalm Avenue and Bliss Road will be closed on weekdays from Sundays at 6 p.m. until Fridays at 6 a.m, MDOT tells us.

The project’s estimated date of completion is July 1.

