MDHHS and EPA to test filter efficacy against lead in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are conducting tests on Benton Harbor’s drinking water to determine lead presence in individual homes.

The MDHHS says the process begins this week and will last for several weeks. They say tests will determine if lead stems from pipes inside the home and how effective filters are at reducing lead levels.

We’re told residences have already been designated for testing.

Other residences may be eligible for free filter testing if they a.) do not own a “whole house” filter, b.) have a faucet-mounted filter or pitcher filter and c.) are available for 30 minutes Monday through Saturday between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to the state health department. Those interested are asked to call 269-248-2195.

State officials say water testing will continue after these studies are completed.

