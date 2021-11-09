Gov. Whitmer visits first lead service line replacement site in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in Benton Harbor Tuesday visiting a construction site where the first lead service lines are being replaced.

Her administration wants to replace all lead lines in the city within 18 months. The project is estimated to cost around $30 million.

So far, the state has set aside over $18 million.

“Today, I visited a construction site in Benton Harbor where we are moving dirt to replace 100% of lead service lines in the city,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am proud of the progress we are making, and I look forward to much more. I am confident that we can meet our goal to replace 100% of lead service lines in Benton Harbor within 18 months and utilize the $1.3 billion headed our way from the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill specifically for water to protect safe drinking water in every community. Later, I attended a weekly community meeting and heard directly from people on the ground doing the work to help residents. We will not rest until every parent feels confident to give their kid a glass of water knowing that it is safe.”

The governor is now calling on the Legislature to secure the rest of the funding by utilizing Michigan's cut of the American Rescue Plan.