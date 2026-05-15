'Maybe she’ll catch Lionel Richie’s eye': West MI family prepares for Acrisure Amphitheater's inaugural show

SUNFIELD, MI. — Fans from across West Michigan are heading to downtown Grand Rapids Friday for the highly anticipated inaugural show at the Acrisure Amphitheater. For many, it’s more than just a concert.

For Sunfield resident Melanie Daler, the evening has been months in the making. Daler said she got tickets to see Lionel Richie as a gift for her mother.

Daler, her mom Sheila, and Daler's sister Jenna are all making the trip.

“We get to go to this new venue and go see Lionel Richie, and just have a girls' night," Daler said. "We’re pretty excited!"

Courtesy: Melanie Daler Melanie Daler, Sheila Veith, and Jenna Ennis.

At first, Daler didn’t realize the concert would also mark the inaugural show at the new amphitheater.

“When I found out it was the opening show at a new spot, I was like, that’s pretty exciting,” she said. “I’m glad I got those tickets early!”

WATCH: “Maybe she’ll catch Lionel Richie’s eye”: West Michigan family prepares for Acrisure Amphitheater's inaugural show

“Maybe she’ll catch Lionel Richie’s eye”: West Michigan family prepares for Acrisure Amphitheater's inaugural show

Daler says her love for Lionel Richie’s music started with her mom Sheila, who often played his songs while she and her sister Jenna were growing up.

“We were cruising around listening to Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder and stuff like that,” she said.

During the interview, Daler even received a phone call from her mother, who was eagerly talking about the concert plans. When asked how big of a Lionel Richie fan she is, she responded enthusiastically.

“Oh yeah, from American Idol, and I just know he’s a really good person,” Sheila Veith said.

Their family plans to spend the entire day together before heading downtown for the show. Daler says she even took the day off work to help her mom get ready for the special occasion.

“My mom doesn’t get done up very often, so I’ll be her little makeup artist and hairstylist,” she said. “We can just go have a good time, and who knows, maybe she’ll catch Lionel Richie’s eye!”

Tickets for Friday’s concert are still available. The show begins at 7:30 P.M. with two Michigan artists opening for Richie.

You can click here for ticket details.

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