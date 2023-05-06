May events from the West Michigan Tourist Association

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — May is here which means the days are getting warmer and more and more events are happening around West Michigan.

Cornwell Turkeyville in Marshall is hosting their Flea Market and Antique Fair today and tomorrow from 10-4 p.m. It'll feature lots of unique items on a sprawling field. Cornwell's is also playing host to the Renaissance Festival next weekend from 10-5 p.m. Tickets are free and will feature live music, activities and more.

Mother's Day is just around the corner and Redwater Restaurants are getting ready for their annual brunch buffets. Several restaurants within the group will be hosting brunch buffers from 10-4 p.m. on May 14th.

Treetops Resort in Gaylord is hosting their 5th annual Grill on the Hill today from 12:30-5 p.m. competitors will be showing off their creations. There will also be an adult beevrage tent so you can taste beers from local breweries.

