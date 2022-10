PERE MARQUETTE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

Deputies say 69-year-old David Stravinskas, who lives in Grand Traverse County, was last seen near 6th Street and Pere Marquette Highway in Mason County.

Mason County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office says Stravinskas was last seen driving a red 2021 Hyundai Kona Virginia license plate UPX8655.

Mason County Sheriff's Office

If you’ve seen this man or know where he could be, call Mason-Oceana Central Dispatch at 231-869-5858.

