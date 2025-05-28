Man's body recovered from the Kalamazoo River in Allegan County

OTSEGO TWP, Mich. — A man's body was pulled from the Kalamazoo River near Otsego Township Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says there's no signs of foul play and that the recovery is likely linked to a previous report of a missing person, who was witnessed going under the water near Plainwell City.

Authorities are waiting to release any names until the victim until can positively identified by the medical examiner's office.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from multiple agencies, including the Plainwell Department of Public Safety, the Allegan County Dive Rescue team, Plainwell EMS, and the Allegan County Medical Examiner’s Office.

