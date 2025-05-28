Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man's body recovered from the Kalamazoo River in Allegan County

Recovery likely linked to a previous report of a missing person
Allegan County Sheriff's Office
FOX 17
Allegan County Sheriff's Office
Posted

OTSEGO TWP, Mich. — A man's body was pulled from the Kalamazoo River near Otsego Township Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says there's no signs of foul play and that the recovery is likely linked to a previous report of a missing person, who was witnessed going under the water near Plainwell City.

Authorities are waiting to release any names until the victim until can positively identified by the medical examiner's office.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from multiple agencies, including the Plainwell Department of Public Safety, the Allegan County Dive Rescue team, Plainwell EMS, and the Allegan County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise