Man warns childhood friend's parents about severe storm

GRANT, Mich. — Many in Newyago County lost power after Sunday's storm, and residents in Grant witnessed firsthand the extent of the damage.

"I had probably seen it 100 or so yards out in the field, started spiraling," Dillon Guajardo explained to FOX 17.

Guajardo, a local resident, couldn't believe what he was seeing for the first time in his life - a potential tornado forming right near him.

"As I got down here, I saw it. So then that's when I decided I better not continue my journey that way, no more," Guajardo added.

He did drive over to his childhood friend's mom's house to warn them after seeing her outside briefly.

"They're not tech savvy, so they're not really on their phones a lot. So I wanted to make sure that they got the warning," Guajardo said.

Guajardo explained that in their area of Grant, there is no tornado siren, so he rushed to his dad's house, which has a basement, for safety.

"Because he has a basement, and I don't have a basement at my house. I unfortunately couldn't make it there before the tree got me," Guajardo said.

The tree branch went right through his truck windshield, just inches from him.

"I mean, I thought it was pretty cool to see it spiral, but I didn't think it was pretty cool when the tree hit my windshield if you want me to be honest," Guajardo said.

Residents in Grant are now hoping to have their power restored soon as they continue to deal with the aftermath of the storm.

