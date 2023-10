SOUTH HAVEN TWP., Mich. — A man suffered burns after a pole barn caught fire in South Haven Township.

The fire broke out around 6:50 p.m. Saturday on 72nd Street near 12th Avenue.

Emergency responders found the pole barn engulfed in flames.

South Haven Area Emergency Services

A man suffered burns to his arms and was treated on scene, according to South Haven Emergency Services.

South Haven Area Emergency Services

Fire officials say it's unclear what caused the fire. The barn is a total loss.