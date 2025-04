KALAMAZOO, (Mich.) — A man was shot and killed in Kalamazoo Thursday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it arrived to the 1200 block of N Park St. around 10:47 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.

Officers found 21-year-old man had been shot, and after being taken to a local hospital, he was eventually pronounced dead.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the department (269-337-8139) or Silent Observer.