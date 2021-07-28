Man shot after reports of suspicious man approaching Lake Co. minors

WEBBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An assault suspect has been arrested after a man was shot in Webber Township Monday afternoon, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told authorities responded to reports of suspicious activity between an adult man and a juvenile woman at a home on Lynch Drive. While Lake County deputies searched for the suspicious man, they received word that the man was nearby and had gotten into a quarrel involving a gun, the sheriff’s office explains.

A 44-year-old man was reportedly found lying on the ground with apparent shotgun wounds along with blunt force trauma in the head region when authorities arrived.

We’re told the man was treated by authorities and subsequently taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth.

Lake County authorities say a 42-year-old man was then arrested for assault.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call LCSO at 231-745-2712.

