Man seriously injured during house fire in Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jul 01, 2021
CHIKAMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was seriously injured during a house fire early Wednesday morning in Berrien County.

A neighbor called 911 to report the fire in the 15000 block of Locke Road in Chikaming Township, unsure if someone was still inside the home, according to a news release Thursday.

Emergency responders entered the smoke-filled house and found the homeowner, a 55-year-old man, inside.

He was disoriented and officers assisted him out of the building.

Authorities say the man had suffered significant third-degree burns across his body, as well as smoke inhalation.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics from Medic 1 Ambulance before being transported –in serious condition – to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Firefighters from Chikaming Township, meanwhile, tended to the fire as it was brought under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No emergency responders were injured.

