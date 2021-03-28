Man seriously injured after rollover crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash Saturday night.

The crash occurred in Berrien County on Meadowbrook Road, near Bainbridge Township. It happened around 8:30 p.m.

Berrien County Sheriff's Department says the driver appeared to be speeding when he lost control and went off the roadway, hitting deep mud and trees before rolling over.

Officers also say the 29-year-old driver was not wearing his seat-belt, and believe speed was the main factor in the crash. They do not know if drugs or alcohol were factors as well.

The driver was transported to the hospital with severe injuries. Berrien County officials continue to investigate at this time.