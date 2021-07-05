Watch
Man riding pedal bike injured during hit-and-run crash in Cass County

Posted at 3:19 PM, Jul 05, 2021
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 76-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a car hit him Monday morning while he was riding his pedal bike in Cass County.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke says his office was called about 9 a.m. to investigate the hit-and-run crash, which happened on Calvin Center Road north of Starbrick Street in Mason Township.

Deputies believe a 2008-2012 white Chevy Malibu was traveling south on Calvin Center Road when it hit the man, Howard Steel Watson Jr. Of Mason Township, as he was riding his bike on the side of the road.

Watson was thrown from his bike, landing in a ditch.

The white Chevy Malibu continued traveling southbound.

Watson was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information may contact Cass County Dispatch at 269-445-2484.

