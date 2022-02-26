Man ok after being hit by Amtrak train

A man is ok after being hit by an Amtrak train just outside of Grand Rapids late Friday night.

The incident happened on 80th Avenue & Chicago Drive in Zeeland just before 11:40 p.m. Friday.

Ottawa County Sheriff's say a 24-year-old man from Grand Rapids was looking at his cell phone when he went through the railroad crossing arms which were down and activated. His car, a Ford Explorer was immediately hit by an Amtrak Train heading eastbound.

The Ford Explorer suffered extensive damage but the train only sustained minor damage and after an inspection continued to Grand Rapids.

The driver was issued a number of civil infractions for causing the accident. Police say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.