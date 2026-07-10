Man killed in crash after his vehicle ran through stop sign in Ionia County

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man was killed in a crash Friday morning in Ionia County.

It happened at the intersection of Jordan Lake Road and West Clarksville Road around 7:15 a.m. on July 10. A sedan driven by a 64-year-old man from Lake Odessa did not stop at the intersection, which has a stop sign for West Clarksville Road, said the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.

WXMI

The man's vehicle slammed into a semi truck headed north on Jordan Lake Road and came to rest in the yard of a nearby home.

The 64-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 45-year-old driver of the semi truck was not hurt, according to deputies.

Investigators said they do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

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