Man in the U.S. illegally sentenced for creating explicit videos of kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man in the United States illegally will spend nearly a quarter century in federal prison for creating explicit videos of children who were in the care of his wife.

Jose Montoya was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for collecting and creating child pornography. The U.S. Attorney's Office says the 62-year-old used children in the home daycare program run by his wife.

The pornographic collection was spotted by Google and reported to authorities. A team of investigators from Michigan State Police and ICE Homeland Security Investigations searched Montoya's home and devices.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide program aimed at protecting children from exploitation and abuse.

“We will continue to investigate any allegations of child exploitation that endanger our communities,” said Jared Murphey, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Detroit field office acting Special Agent in Charge. “We will not tolerate illegal aliens who not only violate our immigration laws, but even more egregiously, also target children for exploitation. We will hold them fully accountable for all their crimes.”

Once Montoya finishes his sentence, he will be deported to Mexico.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube