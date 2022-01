KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot multiple times in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers were called to the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard just before 1:30 Sunday Morning.

Officers discovered a 41-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been arrested. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.