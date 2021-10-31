Man in custody after standoff

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A man is in custody after a traffic stop turned into a standoff.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday at S. Beacon Boulevard & Slayton Avenue . That's when officers conducted a traffic stop on a car they suspected was involved in a felonious assault & the discharging of a firearm in Muskegon.

The driver did not comply with the officers and Beacon Boulevard was closed in both directions while officers communicated on a cell phone with the man.

They were eventually able to talk the man out of the car, he was taken into custody without incident. Officers then searched the car and found the firearm.