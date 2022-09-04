Man hospitalized after rollover crash in Ottawa County

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was hospitalized Saturday night after a crash in Crockery Township that pinned him in his car.

The crash happened shortly after 10:20 Saturday night on Westbound I-96 near 112th Avenue.

Deputies say the man was driving a 2006 Cadillac on I-96 when he went off the road, hit a ditch and rolled multiple times.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the driver pinned in the car. He was eventually freed from the car.

The driver was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Witnesses say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed before he lost control of his car.