PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old Holland man was taken to the hospital after an early morning accident.

The accident happened just before 2:00 Sunday morning on Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue in Park Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office believes the man was driving his Pontiac when he lost control of it and went off the road.

The car hit several trees before stopping,

The man was hospitaized in ciritical condition but is now in stable condition.