Man faces murder charges in connection to March 2019 infant death

LUDINGTON, Mich. — A Ludington man is facing murder charges in connection with an infant’s death back in March 2019.

Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth M. Hand has charged Craig David Overla with one count of open murder, one count of felony murder and one count of first-degree child abuse, all as a habitual 4th offender.

Members of the Ludington Police Department and other emergency personnel responded on March 22, 2019, to a call about an unresponsive infant.

The 3-month-old child, Overla’s son, was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and then airlifted to DeVos Children’s Hospital.

He was pronounced dead after life-saving measures failed on April 26, 2019.

Hand issued the charges after an investigation by the Ludington Police Department and Michigan State Police, a comprehensive review of the available investigative reports, legal research and consideration of the totality of the circumstances of the case.

Overla was arraigned Aug. 31 and is currently being held without bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 14 at 11:15 a.m.