Man drowns at Versluis Park

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 44-year-old man died Saturday evening after drowning at Versluis Park.

Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff's Office arrived at the park in Plainfield Township shortly after 6 p.m. They responded to reports that a man went into the water, beyond the swim area, and did never resurfaces.

KCSO's Dive Team was on their way to start recovery efforts, but a bystander was able to pull the man from the water. Medical personnel attempted to save his life, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

