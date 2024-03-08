Man dies after deer hit by other car flies through windshield

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead after two cars crashed in Calvin Township on Thursday.

The crash happened before 7 p.m. near Bullhead Street and Cassopolis Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

We’re told an Indiana woman was headed north on Cassopolis when her car hit a deer. Another car was traveling in the opposite direction when the deer collided through its windshield.

Deputies say the driver in the second vehicle was killed. He has since been identified as 67-year-old Daniel Haskett from Elkhart, Indiana.

The other driver was unhurt.

Alcohol is not a suspected contributor to the crash.

CCSO credits EMS, Michigan State Police, the Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Department, and Porter Township Fire Department for their assistance.

