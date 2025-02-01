Watch Now
Man dies after crashing into tree in Cass County

Cass County Sheriff's Office 01212024
MILTON TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a driver was killed in a collision with a tree Friday night.

The crash happened at approximately 8:07 p.m. in the area of Bell Street and Ironwood Drive in Milton Township. Authorities say the 60-year-old man was not wearing a seat belt when he left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The crash is under investigation.

