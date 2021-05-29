Man dies after being allegedly shot by father in Marcellus Township

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead after a shooting that took place in Cass County earlier this week, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the shooting happened on Van Buren Street in Marcellus Township during the late hours on Wednesday, May 26.

A fight reportedly ensued between a father and his 29-year-old son after the pair had been drinking. Authorities say the son had a holstered firearm during the quarrel until the father disarmed him.

The son moved to assault the father when the father retrieved the weapon and shot his son in the head, the sheriff’s office explains.

We’re told the son, identified as Cody Gonder, was airlifted to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo in critical condition, passing away from his injuries earlier today.

The father was transported to Ascension Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries incurred during the fight, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say he was eventually discharged.

The incident is still under investigation.

Those with information in connection to the shooting are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269-445-1560 or 800-462-9328.

