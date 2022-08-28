Man struck and killed after walking across US-31 near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland man is dead after a crash on US-31 in Holland Township.

The crash happened around 9:30 Saturday night on the southbound side of the highway near Greenly Street.

Deputies say a 39-year-old man was crossing the street on foot when he was hit by another man driving a Pontiac Vibe in the center lane of the highway.

Deputies say the man on foot died. The driver along with a passenger suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

The stretch of highway was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

