Man dead after shooting in Grand Rapids

GRPD Cruiser 07022022
Posted at 5:34 AM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 05:34:52-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is dead after a shooting on Grand Rapids south side early Saturday Morning.
The shooting happened around 1:15 near the intersection of Stewart Street Southwest and South Division Avenue.

Police say they found an adult man on the scene and tried to save his life but none of their actions were successful.

The shooting remains under investigation. The name of the man is being withheld, anyone with any information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

