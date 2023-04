MONTCALM CO. MICH. — Michigan State Police say a 26-year-old man died after a crash in Montcalm County.

Troopers say the crash happened Saturday morning around 3:10 on McBride Road.

An Alma man was driving east on the road when he lost control of his car and left the road. He was later ejected from the car as a result of the crash.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to MSP Troopers.