Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dead after accidental drowning in Cass County

Cass County Sheriff Cruiser 02142021
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Cass County Sheriff Cruiser 02142021
Posted at 3:41 PM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 15:41:25-04

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cass County Sheriff's are investigating an accidental drowning which left one man dead.

The drowning happened just after 7:20 Friday morning on Belas Lake in Penn Township.

Deputies say they were called to the scene when a kayak was found unsecured at the northwest corner of the lake.

Nobody was in the kayak at the time but hunting equipment was found inside at the time.

Officials investigated the area and found the man dead underwater.

The man was identified as 50-year-old Terry Allen Westphal from Cassopolis.

Investigators say Westphal fell into the water from his kayak and drowned.

Autopsy results are pending.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MI_GUBERNATORIAL_DEBATE_TUE_960x720.png

Election 2022

Gubernatorial Debate on FOX 17