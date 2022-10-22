Man dead after accidental drowning in Cass County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cass County Sheriff's are investigating an accidental drowning which left one man dead.

The drowning happened just after 7:20 Friday morning on Belas Lake in Penn Township.

Deputies say they were called to the scene when a kayak was found unsecured at the northwest corner of the lake.

Nobody was in the kayak at the time but hunting equipment was found inside at the time.

Officials investigated the area and found the man dead underwater.

The man was identified as 50-year-old Terry Allen Westphal from Cassopolis.

Investigators say Westphal fell into the water from his kayak and drowned.

Autopsy results are pending.