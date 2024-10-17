Man convicted of murdering Jessica Ledford in 1999 having another day in court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Highland Park in Grand Rapids, the body of 18-year-old Jessica Ledford was found back in 1999.

She was murdered by Marc Osborne, who is currently sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

That could change, next week, however.

On October 22 at 8:30am, Osborne will have another day in court for a re-sentencing. This is because he was 17 when he killed Ledford. A Supreme Court ruling states that juveniles can't be sentenced to life without parole.

The news is heartwrenching to Ledford's fiance, Robert Homrich.

“Bear in mind, Marc was less than two months away from being an adult when he committed these crimes. The crimes he committed were very adult actions,” Homrich said.

Homrich plans to be there on the 22nd. It's a day he thought would never come.

“25 years ago we were sold this false sense of security, and assurance by the courts. You know, don’t worry. He’ll never see the light of day. When you’re going to testify it’s ‘don’t worry,’ now that goal post has been moved,” Homrich said.

Homrich says he and Jessica bonded over their love of music. He's never forgotten the loss of his love, despite all these years.

“What was not to love? She was so young, beautiful, smart, full of life. She was bursting with positive energy,” Homrich said.