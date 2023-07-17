Man charged with convincing mother to send him explicit photos of her daughter

WYOMING, Mich. — A West Michigan man is now facing federal charges after investigators say he convinced a mother to send him explicit photos of her daughter.

Timothy Lee Baker is facing a charge of coercion and enticement of a minor.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison. He was previously convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13 back in 2000.

Investigators with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were looking into an alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old when they executed a search warrant on Baker's cell phone.

As they looked into Baker's Snapchat account, they found a photo of a shirtless young girl, who did not appear to know she was being photographed.

Police tracked down who sent Baker that photo, and were allegedly led to a mother in Norton Shores.

That mother, who FOX 17 is choosing not to name at this time, allegedly admitted to detectives that she had sent between 10 and 15 nude or partially nude photos of her daughter to Baker.

She apparently confirmed to detectives at the time that she had a 12-year-old daughter.

According to court documents, the daughter did not know her mother was taking these photos of her.

The documents, unsealed just this week, also include several alleged text conversations between Baker and the woman.

The Mother: What pics u want?

Timothy Baker: The naughtiest the better

Mother: Probably won't get much better than what I've already sent. I keep trying though

Baker: If you get me another like the one good one I will be so ecstatic

Mother: I'll see what I can do

Baker: [Smiley face emoji]

Mother: I'll have her pick out her outfits later and sneak a pic

Baker: Nice

The pair also allegedly discussed the possibility of giving the young girl some sort of substance that would make her unconscious, so Baker could physically assault her.

Baker is expected back in court later this week.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube