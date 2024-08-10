Man arrested on gun charge during search warrant

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A man has been jailed for concealing an unregistered firearm.

Friday, Capt. Mike Ferguson, with the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team, said the arrest happened as his team executed a search warrant. They did so in the 2100 block of E. Main St, in Kalamazoo Township, following an investigation into the illegal possession of firearms.

During the search warrant, a suspect was arrested.

Police said the 29-year-old male suspect had previously been convicted of felony offenses and cannot legally possess a firearm. Police also said he is currently on parole.

The suspect is at the Kalamazoo County Jail and will be facing multiple felony charges. His name has not be released.

If you have information about this case, police ask you to call KVET at 269-337-8880. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343- 2100, the "P3Tips" app, or online.

