Man arrested following late night robbery at Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have arrested a man who tried to steal from a Meijer store in Grand Rapids.

Officers tell Fox 17, it started just before midnight at the Meijer off 28th Street near Kalamazoo Avenue.

A man tried to steal airsoft guns from a glass case. He sprayed some of the employees with bear spray, according to GRPD.

Officers say the man ran out of the store but officers were able to catch up with him.

He sprayed some of the officers using bear spray before being taken into custody without incident.