Man arrested by MSP in Union Township

Posted at 3:49 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 18:50:04-04

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Yesterday Michigan State Police (MSP) arrested a theft suspect after he ran away.

The 35-year-old man was quickly found at Timber Creek Apartments in Union Township by MSP troopers and placed under arrest. He was lodged at Isabella County Jail for Home Invasion, Malicious Destruction of Property, and outstanding warrants.

Central Michigan University Police Department, Isabella County Sheriff’s Department, Saginaw Chippewa Trial Department, Mobile Medical Response and Isabella County service all helped with the investigation and arrest of the thief.

