Man arrested after holding three people hostage; breaking into apartment

A man was arrested by Kalamazoo officers after holding three people hostage before breaking into a womans apartment

Officers say they responded to an apartment on Nottingham Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Three people were eventually found somewhere else in Kalamazoo. They were all unharmed and escaped from their captor.

The suspect still had a firearm in his possesion.

SWAT officers were called to the scene to assist in the investigation. A resident told them the man forced his way into his neighbors apartment with his 9 mm gun.

Officers entered into the apartment and located a 26-year-old Kalamazoo man. He was taken into custody without incident.

He faces charges for home invasion, unlawful imprisonment and weapons offenses.

He's awaiting arraignment at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

If you have any information on this incident. You're asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.

