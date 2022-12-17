Man arrested after barricading in room following domestic incident at Courtesy Motel

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — A male suspect has been taken into custody following a domestic incident and barricade situation at the Courtesy Motel in Grand Haven Township.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were called to the motel off Lake Michigan Drive around 5:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a domestic situation.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned the suspect involved was armed with a knife and had barricaded himself in the room with another family member. Investigators say the suspect was making threats and refusing to let that other person leave the room.

Investigators say that eventually, on-scene negotiations with the suspect were successful and the relative was allowed to leave. The suspect ended up surrendering and was taken into custody.

Officials say nobody was hurt during the incident.

The suspect's name is being withheld pending arraignment.

