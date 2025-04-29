Mama duck finds sanctuary at Three Blondes Brewing in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Three Blondes Brewing in South Haven is not just known for its beer and pizza. Recently, the brewery has gained attention for its unexpected feathered visitor—a mother duck who decided the establishment's outdoor planter was the perfect spot to lay her eggs.

The blonde squad at Three Blondes Brewing, renowned for its loyal care for customers and vendors, faced an unusual dilemma when a client asked about a duck.

WXMI The nest has been built since April 16th, with the crew at Three Blondes Brewing taking an interest.

“We’re getting ready to do the flowers in the planter, to get the igloo put away for winter, get the outdoor bar opened up, one of our clients goes, what are you going to do about the duck? And they said, What duck?” said Ray Vanderzee, father of the blondes.

A mama duck waddled into the brewery's bustling outdoor patio two weeks ago and began nesting.

“And yeah, we’ve done our best to protect her, and, yeah, just make sure that she’s able to do her little mommy duties,” said waitress Sarah Campbell.

For the brewery, the outdoor patio is crucial for profits, but the team decided to protect the ducks’ nest after research showed they could not disrupt it.

WXMI Mama Duck's nest has been given a 10 foot barrier to create a sense of safety for her and her eggs.

“Sure, the patio is a vital part for profits, but how often do you see a duck, three feet off the ground in a planter, laying her eggs, trying to do her thing," Vanderzee explained. "So, humanity takes over at that point,”

Renovations were made around the nest, including closing off part of the patio and creating a barrier for the mama duck, complete with a water source.

“So create a barrier for protection about 10 feet, and if available, provide a water source for her," Vanderzee added. "So, we put a little bowl of water out for her, and just kind of wanted to make sure she's able to do what she needs to do to protect her babies."

The mama duck has become a new attraction for patrons.

“We’re like, what’s going on? Everyone’s outside. And then I was like, Oh my gosh, there’s caution tape. I was like, What is happening right now? But then I saw the duck,” recalled customer Olivia Perez.

The team at Three Blondes Brewing is dedicated to ensuring the ducks’ safety.

Three Blondes Brewing Mama Duck laid her eggs nearly 2 weeks ago.

“You certainly don’t want to be the person who disrupted the duck and caused her to abandon five eggs. And this crew around here, if you meet the blonde squad, you’re gonna know they care about Mother Nature,” Vanderzee emphasized.

The eggs are expected to hatch within the next 7-10 days. Mama duck will raise the ducklings for four days before they are ready to venture out into the world.

